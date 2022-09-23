Previous
To BEE or not to BEE by fayefaye
Photo 2543

To BEE or not to BEE

Took this picture last week. I really like the way this little bee was hanging from the little flower and the clarity of the photo itself.
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Joy's Focus ace
Wow! Love the detail !
September 24th, 2022  
Annie D ace
fabulous focus and detail!
September 24th, 2022  
Babs ace
Quite a determined bee fav
September 24th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous close-up
September 24th, 2022  
