Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2543
To BEE or not to BEE
Took this picture last week. I really like the way this little bee was hanging from the little flower and the clarity of the photo itself.
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2543
photos
228
followers
0
following
696% complete
View this month »
2536
2537
2538
2539
2540
2541
2542
2543
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
17th September 2022 9:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Joy's Focus
ace
Wow! Love the detail !
September 24th, 2022
Annie D
ace
fabulous focus and detail!
September 24th, 2022
Babs
ace
Quite a determined bee fav
September 24th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous close-up
September 24th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close