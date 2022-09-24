Previous
Yeah ... I'm looking at you! by fayefaye
Photo 2544

Yeah ... I'm looking at you!

He certainly was ... looking at me. There aren't as many bugs around as the weather is getting cold at night. I'm taking advantage of photographing them before they die off.
24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
696% complete

Corinne C ace
Stunning portrait!
September 25th, 2022  
