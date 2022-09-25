Previous
Teenie tiny droplets by fayefaye
Teenie tiny droplets

I took this photo early in the morning yesterday and finally processed it today. When you realize how big a dandelion seed is ... you can just imagine how very very small these droplets are.
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
amyK ace
Wow; truly amazing macro
September 26th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Stunning macro
September 26th, 2022  
