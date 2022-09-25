Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2545
Teenie tiny droplets
I took this photo early in the morning yesterday and finally processed it today. When you realize how big a dandelion seed is ... you can just imagine how very very small these droplets are.
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2545
photos
228
followers
0
following
697% complete
View this month »
2538
2539
2540
2541
2542
2543
2544
2545
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
24th September 2022 9:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
amyK
ace
Wow; truly amazing macro
September 26th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Stunning macro
September 26th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close