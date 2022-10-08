Previous
Surrounded by fall by fayefaye
Surrounded by fall

This little Eastern Phoebe had a beautiful fall background behind it. It's so pretty this time of year!
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Judith Johnson
Wow!
October 8th, 2022  
