Photo 2550
Surrounded by fall
This little Eastern Phoebe had a beautiful fall background behind it. It's so pretty this time of year!
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
1
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
8th October 2022 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Judith Johnson
Wow!
October 8th, 2022
