I see ANGELS! by fayefaye
Photo 2553

I see ANGELS!

The milkweed pods are starting to burst open and this one had some angels coming out of it. At least that's what I see. Lol
11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Maggiemae ace
Definitely angels! How very lovely! fav
October 11th, 2022  
