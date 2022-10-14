Previous
Next
Berry picking ... :) by fayefaye
Photo 2555

Berry picking ... :)

Found this robin in amongst the berries. It was thoroughly enjoying them.
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
700% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KWind ace
Excellent clarity!!
October 15th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Beautiful with those red berries
October 15th, 2022  
Rick ace
Awesome capture. So clear and sharp.
October 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise