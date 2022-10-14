Sign up
Photo 2555
Berry picking ... :)
Found this robin in amongst the berries. It was thoroughly enjoying them.
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
3
3
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
14th October 2022 5:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KWind
ace
Excellent clarity!!
October 15th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Beautiful with those red berries
October 15th, 2022
Rick
ace
Awesome capture. So clear and sharp.
October 15th, 2022
