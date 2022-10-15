Previous
Next
Dark-eyed Junco by fayefaye
Photo 2556

Dark-eyed Junco

It amazes me that these little birds leave in the spring and return for our harsh winters. Amazing little birds.
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
700% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise