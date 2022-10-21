Previous
Wild grass by fayefaye
Photo 2560

Wild grass

This white feather grass grows wild at my local park! It's so pretty!
21st October 2022 21st Oct 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Rick ace
Neat looking grass. Awesome capture with that dof.
October 22nd, 2022  
Erika ace
Gorgeous.
October 22nd, 2022  
Dianne
Magnificent! Fav
October 22nd, 2022  
