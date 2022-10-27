Sign up
Photo 2565
Hello porcupine
This little porcupine was out in the field eating the leftover soya beans. I quickly took a shot as they always want to turn their butts toward as a defense mechanism. They're kind of cute.
27th October 2022
27th Oct 22
1
0
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
27th October 2022 5:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 28th, 2022
