Hello porcupine by fayefaye
Photo 2565

Hello porcupine

This little porcupine was out in the field eating the leftover soya beans. I quickly took a shot as they always want to turn their butts toward as a defense mechanism. They're kind of cute.
27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 28th, 2022  
