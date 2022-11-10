Sign up
Photo 2575
In the weeds
Found this chickadee in the weeds. It was pecking at the seeds.
10th November 2022
10th Nov 22
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
2568
2569
2570
2571
2572
2573
2574
2575
