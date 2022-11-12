Previous
Fairy Land by fayefaye
Photo 2576

Fairy Land

Water droplets on the moss ... where down where the fairies live. :)
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Photo Details

Shepherdman's Wife ace
Beautiful fav
November 12th, 2022  
Annie D ace
What a lovely PoV
November 12th, 2022  
