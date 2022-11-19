Previous
The Amazing Hawk! by fayefaye
Photo 2579

The Amazing Hawk!

This hawk had just finished eating a mouse it the grass/snow. What a beautiful bird!
19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful shot!
November 20th, 2022  
