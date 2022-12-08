Sign up
Photo 2585
Moss
It's a very drab time of year and you have to really look for things to photograph. I always find moss fun and interesting to photograph.
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
2
4
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
2585
photos
224
followers
0
following
2578
2579
2580
2581
2582
2583
2584
2585
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
8th December 2022 11:02am
Pat
Stunningly good!
December 9th, 2022
Dianne
This is spectacular. Fav
December 9th, 2022
