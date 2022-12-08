Previous
Moss by fayefaye
Moss

It's a very drab time of year and you have to really look for things to photograph. I always find moss fun and interesting to photograph.
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Pat
Stunningly good!
December 9th, 2022  
Dianne
This is spectacular. Fav
December 9th, 2022  
