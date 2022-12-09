Sign up
Photo 2586
Few seeds left
Most of the milkweeds seeds have left but there is still a couple that are hanging on and not wanting to let go! :) Hopefully the rest will germinate and we'll have lots of milkweed plants for the monarch caterpillars nest year.
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
0
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
