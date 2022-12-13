Sign up
Photo 2589
Very heavy frost
We had a heavy frost last night. Everything was magical this morning. I was amazed at how much frost was on the grass. It was so beautiful being lit up by the sun!
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
2
2
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
13th December 2022 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sharon Lee
ace
Beautiful
December 13th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Really pretty
December 13th, 2022
