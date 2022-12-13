Previous
Very heavy frost by fayefaye
Very heavy frost

We had a heavy frost last night. Everything was magical this morning. I was amazed at how much frost was on the grass. It was so beautiful being lit up by the sun!
Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Sharon Lee ace
Beautiful
December 13th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Really pretty
December 13th, 2022  
