Previous
Next
Paint Effect by fayefaye
Photo 2592

Paint Effect

Love when the sides of the trees are covered with snow. I gave it an oil paint effect to give it extra contrast!
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
710% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
Such a lovely winter scene
December 17th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
This processing is perfect for this shot
December 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise