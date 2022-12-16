Sign up
Photo 2592
Paint Effect
Love when the sides of the trees are covered with snow. I gave it an oil paint effect to give it extra contrast!
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
2
0
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
2592
photos
225
followers
0
following
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
16th December 2022 10:49am
Annie D
ace
Such a lovely winter scene
December 17th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
This processing is perfect for this shot
December 17th, 2022
