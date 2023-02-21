Previous
I don't own a CAT by fayefaye
Photo 2637

I don't own a CAT

This black cat came up to my basement apartment window. The window was dirty so I went and opened it and it stayed long enough for me to take it's photo. How cute is that?
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Joanne Diochon ace
He is a very cute and alert looking cat. Maybe you have been added to his neighbourhood call list now.
February 22nd, 2023  
