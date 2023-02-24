Previous
At the farm by fayefaye
Photo 2638

At the farm

Went with the photo club to the farm today. It was snowing pretty good and made it more challenging to focus but I loved it there and didn't want to leave.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
slaabs ace
Nice that you got that one horse & donkey to face the camera. :)
February 25th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous rural capture
February 25th, 2023  
Dianne
I can see why you didn’t want to leave! A beautiful image. Fav
February 26th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful capture.
February 26th, 2023  
Milanie ace
What a wonderful picture - such terrific colors on each
February 26th, 2023  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Love this!
February 26th, 2023  
