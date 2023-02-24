Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2638
At the farm
Went with the photo club to the farm today. It was snowing pretty good and made it more challenging to focus but I loved it there and didn't want to leave.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
6
8
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2638
photos
228
followers
0
following
722% complete
View this month »
2631
2632
2633
2634
2635
2636
2637
2638
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
8
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
24th February 2023 11:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
slaabs
ace
Nice that you got that one horse & donkey to face the camera. :)
February 25th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous rural capture
February 25th, 2023
Dianne
I can see why you didn’t want to leave! A beautiful image. Fav
February 26th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful capture.
February 26th, 2023
Milanie
ace
What a wonderful picture - such terrific colors on each
February 26th, 2023
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Love this!
February 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close