Goat by fayefaye
Goat

Another photo from my visit to the farm. Goats have the most interesting eyes.
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Islandgirl ace
Nicely captured!
February 26th, 2023  
