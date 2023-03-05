Sign up
Photo 2642
Incoming!!!
Went to a local pond where there are always lots of ducks during the winter months. This one was just landing amongst the crowd.
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
2
3
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
5th March 2023 1:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous capture. They are so elegant!
March 6th, 2023
Ulrika
ace
Love this!
March 6th, 2023
