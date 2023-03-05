Previous
Incoming!!! by fayefaye
Photo 2642

Incoming!!!

Went to a local pond where there are always lots of ducks during the winter months. This one was just landing amongst the crowd.
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Corinne C ace
Fabulous capture. They are so elegant!
March 6th, 2023  
Ulrika ace
Love this!
March 6th, 2023  
