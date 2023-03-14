Previous
Dark-eyed Junco by fayefaye
Dark-eyed Junco

Found this dark-eyed junco outside my window on the link fence. Ready for take off
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Corinne C ace
Superb timing and focus!
March 15th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
I wonder where he has decided to go! That barbed wire wouldn't be very accommodating!
March 15th, 2023  
Barb ace
Great capture! I love juncos!
March 15th, 2023  
slaabs ace
Nice timing
March 15th, 2023  
