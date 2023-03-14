Sign up
Photo 2647
Dark-eyed Junco
Found this dark-eyed junco outside my window on the link fence. Ready for take off
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
4
6
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2647
photos
226
followers
0
following
2640
2641
2642
2643
2644
2645
2646
2647
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
14th March 2023 1:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Superb timing and focus!
March 15th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
I wonder where he has decided to go! That barbed wire wouldn't be very accommodating!
March 15th, 2023
Barb
ace
Great capture! I love juncos!
March 15th, 2023
slaabs
ace
Nice timing
March 15th, 2023
