Signs of spring by fayefaye
Photo 2650

Signs of spring

It rained today so I went out looking for signs of spring. Can't wait for all the birds and little insects and butterflies ... etc ... to arrive.
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Corinne C ace
Fabulous close up!
March 24th, 2023  
