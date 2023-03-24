Previous
What happened to SPRING? by fayefaye
What happened to SPRING?

It's been such a miserable day ... weather wise. Last week it was the first day of spring and today Old Man Winter showed it's ugly head again. Lol
Although I do like winter ... I'm ready for spring.
Faye Turner

Joanne Diochon ace
You got snow, we got rain. I won't have to shovel it, but my garden is a brown muddy mess while your area looks pretty, at least. :)
March 26th, 2023  
Christina ace
Oh wow that looks cold! Here it is autumn but we are having better weather than we did all summer!
March 26th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Such a beautiful image.
March 26th, 2023  
