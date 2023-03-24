Sign up
Photo 2651
What happened to SPRING?
It's been such a miserable day ... weather wise. Last week it was the first day of spring and today Old Man Winter showed it's ugly head again. Lol
Although I do like winter ... I'm ready for spring.
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
3
2
Faye Turner
2644
2645
2646
2647
2648
2649
2650
2651
Joanne Diochon
ace
You got snow, we got rain. I won't have to shovel it, but my garden is a brown muddy mess while your area looks pretty, at least. :)
March 26th, 2023
Christina
ace
Oh wow that looks cold! Here it is autumn but we are having better weather than we did all summer!
March 26th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Such a beautiful image.
March 26th, 2023
