Previous
Next
Killdeer by fayefaye
Photo 2653

Killdeer

These are very hard bird to photograph as they move around so much but this one was nice enough to stay still while a got a few shots of it. Such a pretty bird
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
726% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ulrika ace
the surrounds match beautifully with the bird!
March 28th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A delightful detailed image fav
March 28th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
I like the spotting of a nearby head
March 28th, 2023  
Megan ace
Great shot. Nice that the second bird stayed still for a bit in the background too!
March 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise