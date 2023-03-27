Sign up
Photo 2653
Killdeer
These are very hard bird to photograph as they move around so much but this one was nice enough to stay still while a got a few shots of it. Such a pretty bird
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
27th March 2023 4:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ulrika
ace
the surrounds match beautifully with the bird!
March 28th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A delightful detailed image fav
March 28th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
I like the spotting of a nearby head
March 28th, 2023
Megan
ace
Great shot. Nice that the second bird stayed still for a bit in the background too!
March 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
365 Project
