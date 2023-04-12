Previous
Still working away by fayefaye
Still working away

I was pretty happy to see the pileated woodpecker still working away making a home for babies. I'm getting more excited. Best viewed on black.
Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Corinne C ace
Stunning!
April 13th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
April 13th, 2023  
