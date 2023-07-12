Previous
Survival by fayefaye
Photo 2725

Survival

In nature if you don't eat ... you don't survive. This young hawk caught a young rabbit. There was an adult hawk watching over it to make sure that it learned to hunt for itself.
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
