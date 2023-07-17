Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2729
Two is always better than one
Was pretty happy that these two merlin birds landed together on the top of this tree. What a beautiful falcon they are
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2729
photos
215
followers
0
following
747% complete
View this month »
2722
2723
2724
2725
2726
2727
2728
2729
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
17th July 2023 7:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
LManning (Laura)
ace
Amazing! You were in the right place at the right time.
July 18th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
And their posture is so similar too.
July 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close