Two is always better than one by fayefaye
Two is always better than one

Was pretty happy that these two merlin birds landed together on the top of this tree. What a beautiful falcon they are
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
LManning (Laura) ace
Amazing! You were in the right place at the right time.
July 18th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
And their posture is so similar too.
July 18th, 2023  
