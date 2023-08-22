Sign up
Photo 2754
Photo 2754
Blue Heron
The blue heron was acting strange today and was sticking his tongue. I've never seen one do this so I was very curious why he was doing that?
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
1
0
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
2754
photos
208
followers
0
following
2747
2748
2749
2750
2751
2752
2753
2754
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
22nd August 2023 9:51am
Dawn
ace
A fabulous shot maybe something is stuck in its throat
August 23rd, 2023
