Blue Heron by fayefaye
Blue Heron

The blue heron was acting strange today and was sticking his tongue. I've never seen one do this so I was very curious why he was doing that?
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Dawn ace
A fabulous shot maybe something is stuck in its throat
August 23rd, 2023  
