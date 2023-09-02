Previous
Northern Lights by fayefaye
Photo 2758

Northern Lights

Was trying to capture the northern lights but they weren't showing as much as I would have liked. Will have to try again.
2nd September 2023 2nd Sep 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Corinne C ace
Fabulous
September 4th, 2023  
Dawn ace
How lovely for you
September 4th, 2023  
