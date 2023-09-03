Previous
Wilson Warbler by fayefaye
Photo 2759

Wilson Warbler

I just happen to see this sweet bird out my window so quickly grabbed my camera to capture a shot. It's not a bird that I have seen before ... although there are a few different types of warblers
3rd September 2023 3rd Sep 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Islandgirl ace
What a beauty!
September 4th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
What a lovely image!
September 4th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
A gorgeous picture of a gorgeous little bird.
September 4th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Perfect capture.
September 4th, 2023  
