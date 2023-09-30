Previous
Hello Chickadee by fayefaye
Hello Chickadee

The chickadees where amongst the sunflower heads looking for seeds.
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Corinne C ace
Fabulous close up. I Love his expression!
September 30th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Wondrful details
September 30th, 2023  
Nada ace
Love the focus with the flowers in the background.
October 1st, 2023  
