Previous
Photo 2775
Hello Chickadee
The chickadees where amongst the sunflower heads looking for seeds.
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
3
6
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2775
photos
203
followers
0
following
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
30th September 2023 10:26am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous close up. I Love his expression!
September 30th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Wondrful details
September 30th, 2023
Nada
ace
Love the focus with the flowers in the background.
October 1st, 2023
