Gone a little snakey by fayefaye
Photo 2778

Gone a little snakey

Went out with the photo club looking for wild mushrooms but you end up photographing other things instead. :)
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Jo Worboys
Look at those camouflage colours! Great find (sorry mushroom lovers!)
October 7th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Ooh super textures
October 7th, 2023  
