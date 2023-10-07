Previous
Mushroom by fayefaye
Photo 2779

Mushroom

On my photo club outing I did find some interesting mushrooms like this one which has lots of texture.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Dawn ace
Nice textures and pov
October 8th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Looks like a puff ball. Interesting texture on this one.
October 8th, 2023  
