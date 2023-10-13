Sign up
Photo 2781
Living in the CITY
There have been a lot of GBH this year down at the waterfront. This one was by the dock right downtown. I like the way the building was reflecting in the water. Best viewed on blackl
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks beautiful and I love the reflections.
October 13th, 2023
