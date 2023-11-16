Sign up
Previous
Photo 2799
Bursting
How beautiful is the milkweed plant when it is bursting open from the seeds. Nature is truly wonderful in it's creations!
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
1
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
5
1
1
365
E-M1MarkIII
16th November 2023 2:29pm
Rick
ace
Yes it is. Love to see the pods bursting open like that. Great capture.
November 17th, 2023
