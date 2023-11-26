Previous
Take Off by fayefaye
Photo 2803

Take Off

Went to a large park today where there were lots of Red-tailed Hawk.
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
Faye Turner
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great action shot!
November 26th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Wow, what a great pose.
November 26th, 2023  
Jo Worboys
And a great background to make the bird stand out so well
November 26th, 2023  
Steve
Great image
November 26th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Nice sharp capture
November 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
