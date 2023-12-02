Previous
Magic Morning by fayefaye
Photo 2805

Magic Morning

It was a magical morning at the park with all the snow covering everything. Threw on my snowshoes and away I went. Looks great on black!
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
