Previous
B&W ... down where the fairies live by fayefaye
Photo 2815

B&W ... down where the fairies live

I decided to turn this rain droplet photo into black and white. With the bokeh in the background ... it really show how many droplets there were after the rain. Best viewed on black
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
771% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
so very lovely!
December 30th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Such a delightful shot!
December 30th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Lovely and I like the very apt title
December 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise