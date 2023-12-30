Previous
I see you hiding by fayefaye
It has been so dull and deary here for a few days now and I seen the sun trying to pop out through the clouds. It didn't try hard enough as the rest of the day was pretty dull. At least it didn't rain today. I was happy about that.
