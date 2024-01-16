Previous
Snowflake by fayefaye
Snowflake

The snow was coming down pretty good so I went outside to see if I could find a snowflake to photograph. This one landed on my glove ... how amazing is nature ... and no two are alike.
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
No two snowflakes are the same, no two fingerprints are the same. All by design.
January 16th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Fantastic
January 16th, 2024  
Wendy Stout ace
Love this 💕
January 16th, 2024  
