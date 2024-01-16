Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2821
Snowflake
The snow was coming down pretty good so I went outside to see if I could find a snowflake to photograph. This one landed on my glove ... how amazing is nature ... and no two are alike.
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2821
photos
199
followers
0
following
772% complete
View this month »
2814
2815
2816
2817
2818
2819
2820
2821
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
16th January 2024 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
No two snowflakes are the same, no two fingerprints are the same. All by design.
January 16th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic
January 16th, 2024
Wendy Stout
ace
Love this 💕
January 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close