Great Horned Owl by fayefaye
Photo 2862

Great Horned Owl

Went hunting for this GHO today and was lucky enough to find it way high in a tree. Always a great day when you see an owl.
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
