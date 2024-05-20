Sign up
Photo 2877
Fox Kit
How cute is this fox kit resting in the long grass. Love Foxes
20th May 2024
20th May 24
4
4
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2877
photos
193
followers
0
following
788% complete
View this month »
2870
2871
2872
2873
2874
2875
2876
2877
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
18th May 2024 7:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
wonderful
May 21st, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
He is cute! We have no foxes this spring, but we have alot of bunnies, ducks and chipmunks in our yard!
May 21st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous capture and he is a cutie!
May 21st, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
A gorgeous photo in beautiful light. I have never had the opportunity to photograph a fox. You always find such marvellous creatures!
May 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
365 Project
close