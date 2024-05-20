Previous
Fox Kit by fayefaye
Photo 2877

Fox Kit

How cute is this fox kit resting in the long grass. Love Foxes
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Joan Robillard ace
wonderful
May 21st, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
He is cute! We have no foxes this spring, but we have alot of bunnies, ducks and chipmunks in our yard!
May 21st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A fabulous capture and he is a cutie!
May 21st, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
A gorgeous photo in beautiful light. I have never had the opportunity to photograph a fox. You always find such marvellous creatures!
May 21st, 2024  
