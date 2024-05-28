Previous
It's the lady ... in red by fayefaye
It's the lady ... in red

Love the pop of colour that ladybug gives to a photo.
28th May 2024 28th May 24

Faye Turner

Barb ace
Love ladybugs! Haven't yet seen one to photograph... Maybe as our garden gets underway!
May 28th, 2024  
