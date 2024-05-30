Previous
Ebony jeweling, blacked-winged damselfly by fayefaye
Photo 2885

Ebony jeweling, blacked-winged damselfly

These damselflies are quite beautiful with there shiny bodies and the beautiful colours in their black wings
30th May 2024 30th May 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
KV ace
Nice focus.
May 30th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Wow, the focus is excellent
May 30th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Just gorgeous. Fav
May 30th, 2024  
