Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2885
Ebony jeweling, blacked-winged damselfly
These damselflies are quite beautiful with there shiny bodies and the beautiful colours in their black wings
30th May 2024
30th May 24
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2885
photos
193
followers
0
following
790% complete
View this month »
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
2883
2884
2885
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
KV
ace
Nice focus.
May 30th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Wow, the focus is excellent
May 30th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Just gorgeous. Fav
May 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close