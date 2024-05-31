Previous
Shining bright by fayefaye
Photo 2886

Shining bright

Couldn't help but notice this little red squirrel on my hike in the forest this morning. It was like someone was shining a flashlight on him.
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
L. H. ace
Absolutely adorable
June 1st, 2024  
amyK ace
Cute
June 1st, 2024  
