Photo 2888
Hello little butterfly
First comes the flowers and then the butterflies start to arrive. Can't wait to see a monarch
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Annie D
ace
fabulous focus
June 3rd, 2024
Barb
ace
Pretty capture, Faye! I just bought a butterfly bush to put into my one flowerbed.. It will be interesting to see if it attracts butterflies, as I don't normally see many butterflies here on our place...
June 3rd, 2024
Christina
ace
Great image
June 3rd, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Such a nice composition.
June 3rd, 2024
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 3rd, 2024
