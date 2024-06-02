Previous
Hello little butterfly by fayefaye
Photo 2888

Hello little butterfly

First comes the flowers and then the butterflies start to arrive. Can't wait to see a monarch
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Annie D ace
fabulous focus
June 3rd, 2024  
Barb ace
Pretty capture, Faye! I just bought a butterfly bush to put into my one flowerbed.. It will be interesting to see if it attracts butterflies, as I don't normally see many butterflies here on our place...
June 3rd, 2024  
Christina ace
Great image
June 3rd, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Such a nice composition.
June 3rd, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 3rd, 2024  
