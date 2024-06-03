Previous
At the pond by fayefaye
Photo 2889

At the pond

Went back to the pond today and photographed the frogs there. Love getting down low and getting a great reflection.
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
791% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Brilliant capture
June 3rd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Wow - that's really something!
June 3rd, 2024  
Dianne ace
This is terrific.
June 3rd, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Super shot!
June 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise