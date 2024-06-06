Sign up
Previous
Photo 2891
Caught in the act 😀
Found this squirrel digging in the flower pot at the park. Caught him in the act! 😀
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
4
3
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Joanne Diochon
ace
And he has a kind of guilty look about him.
June 7th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Perfection!
June 7th, 2024
KV
ace
Cute pose… he is looking right at you!
June 7th, 2024
CC Folk
ace
Nothing cuter! Is this natural or did you been two photos together? Fav.
June 7th, 2024
