Caught in the act 😀 by fayefaye
Photo 2891

Caught in the act 😀

Found this squirrel digging in the flower pot at the park. Caught him in the act! 😀
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Joanne Diochon ace
And he has a kind of guilty look about him.
June 7th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Perfection!
June 7th, 2024  
KV ace
Cute pose… he is looking right at you!
June 7th, 2024  
CC Folk ace
Nothing cuter! Is this natural or did you been two photos together? Fav.
June 7th, 2024  
