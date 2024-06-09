Previous
Daisies in raindrops by fayefaye
Daisies in raindrops

Went out with my macro lens to try and capture some flowers in the raindrops
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Jeremy Cross ace
Clever shot
June 9th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
That's well done!
June 9th, 2024  
