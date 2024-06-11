Previous
Hello Chippy by fayefaye
Photo 2896

Hello Chippy

I like the way this chipmunks tail was hanging down. Such cute little rodents.
He seemed pretty happy too!
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
793% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
A great capture of a little cutie.
June 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise